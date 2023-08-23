News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race 2023 set for launch - see how to enter your craft

Carnival fun returns to the Headland this weekend with the event’s annual Raft Race.
By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

Groups of friends, clubs, and local organisations are once again invited to build their best home-made raft and compete against other teams in the event on Sunday, August 27.

The race takes place from the Fish Sands and is due to start at around 3pm.

Entry forms are available now from event supporters The Pot House pub.

Last year's Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race.Last year's Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race.
    The race always attracts a big crowd of spectators who line the town wall and there will be lots of live music and family fun outside The Pot House from 1.30pm.

    This Sunday’s line up of musicians includes Mollie and Craig, Pek and Wanley and Skyran.

    The presentation of the trophy to the raft race winners is also due to take place on stage at around 3.30pm.

    Just two weeks ago the carnival’s grand parade took place when hundreds of people marched through the streets in fantastic fancy dress.