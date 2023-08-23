Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race 2023 set for launch - see how to enter your craft
Groups of friends, clubs, and local organisations are once again invited to build their best home-made raft and compete against other teams in the event on Sunday, August 27.
The race takes place from the Fish Sands and is due to start at around 3pm.
Entry forms are available now from event supporters The Pot House pub.
The race always attracts a big crowd of spectators who line the town wall and there will be lots of live music and family fun outside The Pot House from 1.30pm.
This Sunday’s line up of musicians includes Mollie and Craig, Pek and Wanley and Skyran.
The presentation of the trophy to the raft race winners is also due to take place on stage at around 3.30pm.