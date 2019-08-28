Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race returns for 2019 - here's how to enter
A popular Hartlepool Carnival event is due to make a splash when it returns this weekend.
The annual Raft Race takes place on Sunday, September 1, with a fun-filled afternoon of raft racing and live music and entertainment on the cards.
There is still time for teams to build a seaworthy raft and enter.
The event is organised by volunteers on Hartlepool Carnival committee with The Pot House pub.
A carnival spokesman said: “The carnival committee are looking forward to seeing everyone down there.
“We normally get around ten rafts enter a year. This will be the fourth or fifth year since we brought it back.
“It is a very popular event and we enjoy doing it. We had a great carnival week and day.
“As always, we are so grateful to the local businesses that support us. However, we would welcome any new volunteers willing to join us.”
The fun on Sunday starts from around lunchtime until 6pm at The Pot House with the raft race due to start around 3pm.
Entrants must be aged 16 and over and there will be prizes for the winners and the best designed raft.
It starts and finishes from the Fish Sands with entrants racing out to a marker near the pier and back again.
Last year’s winners were Hartlepool Boys Brigade on their creatively designed raft called Strictly Come Rafting.
Queen (Sh)annes Revenge came in second place, followed by the Mexicans came in third.
The Girls Brigade won the prize for Best Dressed Raft.
The event always attracts a healthy crowd cheering the teams on and enjoying the entertainment.
The running order of musicians is Sophie G at 1.30pm-2pm, two sets by Midnight Hour from 2pm-3.15pm, Pek & Wanley at 3.15pm-4.15pm, and The Electric Sheep from 4.15pm until 5.30pm.
There will also be rides for small children by Murphy’s Funfairs, snacks and children’s facepainting by Funky Faces.
Entry forms are available from The Pot House and it costs £10 per team.
Please note the event is weather dependent. The forecast is for the chance of light showers and feeling much cooler than recently at 16°C.
See Hartlepool Carnival’s Facebook page for updates.