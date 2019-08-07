Hartlepool Carnival: Sandcastle competition proves to be a massive a success
Young kings and queens of the castle were crowned as Hartlepool Carnival fun continued.
Children had a great time making imaginative sandcastles in an annual competition held as part of carnival week.
The Fish Sands on the Headland was bustling with youngsters and their families all working hard on making the best and most eye-catching castles.
It was a hard task for the judges – Hartlepool lifeguards Arron Boagey and Courteney Thompson to pick the winners.
The nine to 13 section winners were Noah Connor and Harry Wood, both aged 10, and Alexia Butterfield, 11, and Isaac Connor, six, for their very detailed castle surrounded by walls and a circular moat.
The other age category for youngsters aged four to nine was won by Gracie Robinson, Cydney Willingham, Skyla Robinson and Olivia Coull for their impressive design.
Among the runners up was five-year-old Jackson Cawley in the four to nine section for his marine animal sculpted from the sand and decorated with sea shells.
The winners received £15 while second place earned £10 and £5 for third.
A Hartlepool Carnival spokesman said: “It was a great success and well attended.
“We are grateful to the lifeguards who judged it for us and a big thank you to Keith Gray Roofing and Building for sponsoring the event.”
There is more prize money to be won at the Children’s Talent Contest which takes place at 1pm on Wednesday, August 7, at Headland Social Club and is set to feature the town’s best young singers, dancers, performers and bands.
Thursday, August 8, sees the selection of this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess at the Victoria Arms, on Northgate, at 1pm.
And on Friday afternoon, judging of the Best Dressed House, Garden and Business will take place.
It all leads up to Carnival Day on Saturday, August 10, when a range of entertainment, music and refreshments will take place in the Headland’s Town Square.
There will be wild west re-enactments in Croft Gardens at 1pm, the Nutty Slack Race at 3.15pm at the New Inn and fancy dress parade at 4pm.
Judging of all entries and floats is from 3pm on the putting green.