Hartlepool Carnival to celebrate 100th anniversary with return of Miss Carnival competition and new fireworks display

The coveted role of Miss Carnival is being revived for this year’s special Hartlepool Carnival 100th anniversary.
By Mark Payne
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

The competition takes place on Saturday, July 29, at Headland Social Club in Throston Street.

Contestants must be aged over 16 to enter.

Prize money of £50 for the winner, £30 for second and £20 for third is kindly being provided by Katrina Stamper in memory of Margi and Harry Young.

Doors open at 6pm and tickets priced £3 available at the club.

    The night also features entertainment from singer Samantha Mac.

    This year’s Hartlepool Carnival runs from Thursday, August 3, with the arrival of Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Town Moore, to parade day on Saturday, August 12.

    Also, as part of this year’s special centenary celebrations, a fireworks display will take place on the Town Moor on Friday, August 4.

    The exact start time has yet to be announced by organisers.