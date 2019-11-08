Hartlepool's Christmas lights switch-on takes place later this month

The switch-on will see the town centre illuminated with thousands of luminescent lights signalling the countdown to Christmas Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hartlepool’s big Christmas lights switch-on.

When is the Christmas lights switch-on?

The lighting up of the city centre will take place on Friday, November 29.

The switch-on celebrations takes place at the at the recently revamped Church Square and will run from 4pm to 7pm.

The big switch on will take place at 6.30pm

What to expect?

Details on performances are thin on the ground, but event organisers promise an evening of “free, festive, fun and entertainment for all the family.”

Who’s switching the lights on?

Organisers have advised attendees to stay tuned for announcements relating to the event’s headliners.