Holy Trinity Church, in Seaton Carew, will hold its first Christmas Tree Festival with a three-day programme of events and lots of trees sponsored by local businesses and groups.

The festival opens on Friday, December 16, with a Gala Launch Night featuring entertainment and lighting of the trees. Tickets are £5.

On Saturday, December 17, the church at The Paddock, Seaton Carew, will be open all day between 9.30am and 7.30pm to see the trees and enjoy performances from Fens Primary School, Hartlepool Junior Stage Society, Songbirds choir and others.

Seaton Carew Holy Trinity Church, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Holy Trinity will be open again on Sunday, December 18, from 11am-5pm for visitors. At 11am there will be the usual Sunday eucharist and at 3pm there will be a Carols by Candlelight service.

The festival will conclude with closing prayers.

