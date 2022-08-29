News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool Folk Festival to host international artists and free family events on historic Headland

Hartlepool’s historic Headland will be transformed into a festival village and come alive with concerts, crafts, puppetry, and dance displays for the return of Hartlepool Folk Festival.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am

Following the success of last year’s coronavirus-friendly family event, the seventh town folk festival will take place from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2.

Performers, puppeteers, dancers and artists will be making magic inspired by the fire and shadows of autumn for the Family Folk Festival, which is free to attend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy performances in the heart of the festival at the Headland Town Square, also known as the Squircle, while enjoying delicious food from independent local vendors.

Eko The Sea Giant having a walkabout at last year's Hartlepool Family Folk Day.

Most Popular

    Meanwhile, the main folk festival, will see ticket holders enjoy performances from some of the best in British and international folk, including Martin and Eliza Carthy, Edward II, Flook, and Urban Folk Quartet as well as two specially commissioned concerts, workshops, talks, and screenings.

    St Hilda’s Church will serve as one venue while the Borough Hall will be a hub for talks, screenings, and workshops as well as evening concerts.

    Read More

    Read More
    Huge Norwegian vessel confirmed for Hartlepool's Tall Ships Races 2023 by deligh...

    The Fisherman’s Arms pub will host fringe events and late-night singing sessions, The Pot House will be providing a top-notch pizza wagon as well as cosy workshop and performance spaces, and there will be events in partnership with the Heugh Battery Museum.

    Everyone is also invited to take part in a spectacular twilight procession to the sea on the Sunday evening.

    People can apply to be a volunteer over the weekend.

    For festival tickets and all the information, visit www.hartlepoolfolkfest.co.uk or ring (01429) 299330.

    Hartlepool residents get a discount on weekend tickets.

    Performers