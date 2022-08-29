Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of last year’s coronavirus-friendly family event, the seventh town folk festival will take place from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2.

Performers, puppeteers, dancers and artists will be making magic inspired by the fire and shadows of autumn for the Family Folk Festival, which is free to attend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy performances in the heart of the festival at the Headland Town Square, also known as the Squircle, while enjoying delicious food from independent local vendors.

Eko The Sea Giant having a walkabout at last year's Hartlepool Family Folk Day.

Meanwhile, the main folk festival, will see ticket holders enjoy performances from some of the best in British and international folk, including Martin and Eliza Carthy, Edward II, Flook, and Urban Folk Quartet as well as two specially commissioned concerts, workshops, talks, and screenings.

St Hilda’s Church will serve as one venue while the Borough Hall will be a hub for talks, screenings, and workshops as well as evening concerts.

The Fisherman’s Arms pub will host fringe events and late-night singing sessions, The Pot House will be providing a top-notch pizza wagon as well as cosy workshop and performance spaces, and there will be events in partnership with the Heugh Battery Museum.

Everyone is also invited to take part in a spectacular twilight procession to the sea on the Sunday evening.

People can apply to be a volunteer over the weekend.

For festival tickets and all the information, visit www.hartlepoolfolkfest.co.uk or ring (01429) 299330.