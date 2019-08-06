Hartlepool Horticultural Show returns and green-fingered growers are encouraged to enter
Everything will be coming up roses – and dahlias, gladioli and much more at the annual Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival.
The free two-day event gives growers from the North East and beyond the chance to show off their best flowers and produce while visitors can also enjoy a host of attractions.
It all takes place at the Rift House Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, from 11am until 4pm.
All well as all the prize flowers and vegetables on display, visitors will be able to enjoy a fun dog show, see farm animals, look for a bargain in a car boot sale and go on fairground rides.
The event is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council and affiliated to several national flower and vegetable societies.
Aaron Bowman, cultural officer at Hartlepool council, said: “We have lined up two days of fun and entertainment for all the family at this year’s Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival and really hope people come along and enjoy themselves.
“The Horticultural Festival, which incorporates the National Gladiolus Society Northern Exhibition, is one of the best-loved and prestigious events in the town’s calendar.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We are expecting hundreds of people to come from all over the country to see the vibrant displays of award-winning flowers and vegetables.”
There are over 100 categories to enter including dahlias, fuchsias, flower arranging, vegetables and home crafts (scones, quiches and preserves) with trophies and cash prizes awarded to the best in class.
Youngsters are also encouraged to take part in various children’s categories including Best Fruit or Vegetable Man, Best Picture of a Garden and Best Small Cake, with Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre tickets up for grabs.
Green-fingered growers who would like to enter their produce into the exhibition must download an entry form from the council’s website.
All postal entries must be received and sent with the entry fee to Show Secretary Phil Orley, 15 Macauley Road, Hartlepool, TS25 4NQ no later than Friday, August 16.
Additional entries will be accepted on the day of the show, from 6am-9am where space permits. Judging starts at 9.45am.