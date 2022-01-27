Hartlepool library to celebrate 25th anniversary of Harry Potter with wizard event for kids
A wizard event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book is being held at a Hartlepool library.
Hartlepool’s Community Hub Central, in York Road, is marking the silver anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
Children will be able to explore the world of the young wizard and get to make their own Harry Potter T-shirt at the event.
The first in JK Rowling’s phenomenally successful series of books about a boy wizard and his friends came out in 1997 and was made into a film four years later.
The books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.
The hub event takes place on Thursday, February 3, between 4pm and 5.30pm but booking is essential as places are limited.
It is suitable for children aged 10 and over and costs £2 per child.
Reserve your child’s place by calling 07768 841306 or email event organisers at: [email protected]