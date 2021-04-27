Hartlepool Mail crossword answers: Here are the solutions for our latest batch of puzzles

We will be uploading new challenges to the website every day so hopefully you will always find one to enjoy - including crosswords, cryptic crosswords, sudoku and word wheels.

ANSWERS BELOW - both crossword and cryptic crossword

26/04/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Barely; 4 Scores; 9 Divine service; 10 All gone; 11 Yacht; 12 Limps; 14 Inert; 18

Eagle; 19 Ali Baba; 21 Rooted dislike; 22 Sorted; 23 Feints. Down: 1 Bedlam; 2 Revolving door; 3

Lento; 5 Carry on; 6 Reincarnation; 7 Sheets; 8 Usher; 13 Precede; 15 Hearts; 16 Sands; 17 Caress; 20

Issue.

Quick: Across: 1 Refuge; 4 Sluice; 9 Correspondent; 10 Askance; 11 Ether; 12 Loyal; 14 Stout; 18

Pilot; 19 Bewitch; 21 Indispensable; 22 Skewer; 23 Depend. Down: 1 Racial; 2 Foreknowledge; 3

Green; 5 Lenient; 6 Inexhaustible; 7 Extort; 8 Speed; 13 Artiste; 15 Spoils; 16 Ebbed; 17 Shrewd; 20

Waste.

27/04/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Dry cleaners; 9 Hearten; 10 Miser; 11 Rotor; 12 Session; 13 Nugget; 15 Cement; 18

Tunisia; 20 Reset; 22 Cargo; 23 Natural; 24 Electric eel. Down: 2 Roast; 3 Coterie; 4 Ernest; 5 Names;

6 Respite; 7 Short notice; 8 Grand totals; 14 General; 16 Erratic; 17 Manner; 19 Stoic; 21 Serve.

Quick: Across: 1 Aristocracy; 9 Excerpt; 10 Owner; 11 Eerie; 12 Shyness; 13 Oddity; 15 Follow; 18

Ensnare; 20 Alter; 22 Class; 23 Epitaph; 24 Intermingle. Down: 2 Recur; 3 Surfeit; 4 Obtuse; 5 Roomy;

6 Conceal; 7 Benevolence; 8 Trustworthy; 14 Disdain; 16 Oration; 17 Redeem; 19 Aisle; 21 Trail.

28/04/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Side; 3 Promoted; 8 Ruse; 9 Sack race; 11 Troublemaker; 13 Endive; 14 Baffle; 17

Probate court; 20 Cast away; 21 Oder; 22 Resident; 23 Arms. Down: 1 Sureties; 2 Discord; 4 Roamed;

5 Make a match; 6 Trace; 7 Dies; 10 Above board; 12 Dentures; 15 Founder; 16 Strain; 18 Roses; 19

Scar.

Quick: Across: 1 Dell; 3 Reporter; 8 Pick; 9 Collapse; 11 Conciliatory; 13 Excite; 14 Drudge; 17

Incompetence; 20 Obviated; 21 Omit; 22 Straying; 23 Acid. Down: 1 Depicted; 2 Laconic; 4 Exotic; 5

Obliterate; 6 Toper; 7 Reel; 10 Dictionary; 12 Dejected; 15 Dynamic; 16 Spleen; 18 Never; 19 Boss.

29/04/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 3 Indian ink; 8 Lent; 9 Speed trap; 10 Creeps; 11 Clear; 14 Hails; 15 Debt; 16 Mufti;

18 Aria; 20 Niece; 21 Stows; 24 Seared; 25 Takes over; 26 Main; 27 Pastorale. Down: 1 Blockhead; 2

Enteritis; 4 Nips; 5 Ideal; 6 Not bad; 7 Near; 9 Spasm; 11 Cuffs; 12 Rehearsal; 13 Attendant; 17 Inter;

19 At rest; 22 Wooer; 23 Saga; 24 Seal.

Quick: Across: 3 Prominent; 8 Ever; 9 Attribute; 10 Elapse; 11 Dealt; 14 Drove; 15 East; 16 Novel; 18

Ream; 20 Enter; 21 Loyal; 24 Beacon; 25 Debatable; 26 Mass; 27 Personnel. Down: 1 Legendary; 2

Hexagonal; 4 Rate; 5 Merge; 6 Nibble; 7 Note; 9 Ashen; 11 Devil; 12 Tactician; 13 Sternness; 17

Levee; 19 Morals 22 Again; 23 Fete; 24 Blue.

30/04/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 In tow; 4 Impetus; 8 Take off; 9 Score; 10 Ring; 11 Dripping; 13 Ails; 14 Frog; 16

Teardrop; 17 Clef; 20 Olive; 21 Sultana; 22 Stepson; 23 Breed. Down: 1 Intersections; 2 Taken; 3

Wood; 4 Inform; 5 Passport; 6 Tooling; 7 Sleight of hand; 12 Plodders; 13 Avarice; 15 Poison; 18

Leave; 19 Club.

Quick: Across: 1 Jetty; 4 Purport; 8 Retract; 9 Cream; 10 Stem; 11 Converse; 13 Sure; 14 Iran; 16

Draw near; 17 Tame; 20 Noise; 21 Lenient; 22 Exalted; 23 Extol. Down: 1 Jurisprudence; 2 Title; 3

Year; 4 Potion; 5 Recovery; 6 Overrun; 7 Temperamental; 12 Transept; 13 Stamina; 15 Pallid; 18

Avert; 19 Once.

01/05/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 7 Held up; 8 De trop; 10 Torpedo; 11 Faint; 12 Erse; 13 Wager; 17 Dance; 18 Otto; 22

Laced; 23 Leashed; 24 Craven; 25 Change. Down: 1 Chatter; 2 Florist; 3 Quiet; 4 Set free; 5 Brain; 6

Spits; 9 Local call; 14 Handled; 15 Etching; 16 Noodles; 19 Pluck; 20 Scrap; 21 Bathe.

Quick: Across: 7 Return; 8 Repast; 10 Pretext; 11 Steer; 12 Rich; 13 Waive; 17 Stiff; 18 Full; 22 About;

23 Squalid; 24 Couple; 25 Divine. Down: 1 Prepare; 2 Stretch; 3 Greet; 4 Pensive; 5 Waver; 6 Start; 9