Hartlepool maritime museum's reach for the stars offer
People will get the chance to reach for the stars in Harlepool.
The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool is staging a Stargazing Experience on Friday, January 28, and Saturday, January 29.
A pop-up planetarium will teach families about the solar system and the stars in the night sky.
Sessions are available from 11am to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm.
The event will also provide the chance to learn about the history of ship navigation using stars - with a hands-on experience with the tools of the time.
The event is part of a series the National Museum of the Royal Navy is running across its sites this month to inspire people to get involved in stargazing.
The positioning of stars has long been vital to seafarers the world over and this heritage is a key part of the history of the Royal Navy.
For more details, go to https://www.nmrn.org.uk/our-museum/hartlepool