Hartlepool mosque invites community to gain better understanding of Islam at open day
The event at the mosque in Brougham Terrace is taking place on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to 5pm.
The day will include exhibitions, talks about Islam and light refreshments.
Mosque imam Tahir Selby said: “The purpose of the day is to allow people to see inside a mosque, have a chat and remove any fears or misunderstandings about Islam they may have.
"It is also a good chance to meet the neighbours in the area. It will give people an opportunity to hear about the true teachings of Islam and see it is not terrorism and how it promotes peace and understanding.”
The Nasir Mosque, built by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, was the first purpose-built mosque in Hartlepool and opened in 2005.
It works closely with the local community and other faiths. Everyone is welcome at the open day.
