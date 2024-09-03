Hartlepool Muslim community holds annual peace walk promoting understanding
Saturday’s annual Charity Walk for Peace also raised money for various charities.
The Ceremonial Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, took part and the mayor cut the ribbon to start the event.
She later presented medals to everyone who took part.
It was one of many walks throughout the UK organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association.
Falahuddin Butt, chairman of the Hartlepool walk, said: “The Beacon of Peace was founded to serve humanity regardless of colour, creed, nationality
or race.
"It serves to remove suffering, help those in need and foster goodwill and unite everyone.”
Tahir Selby, imam of Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque, added: “We are delighted that the mayor was able to give up some of her valuable time to support our charity walk and she seemed to have a lovely morning meeting all the walkers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.