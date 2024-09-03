Hartlepool Muslim community holds annual peace walk promoting understanding

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson along with her Consort Councillor Phil Holbrook (left) and Luff Rehman (right) cutting the ribbon before the start of the Charity Walk for Peace in Ward Jackson Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Around 60 men, women and children took part in a walk in Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park to promote peace, understanding and goodwill.

Saturday’s annual Charity Walk for Peace also raised money for various charities.

The Ceremonial Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, took part and the mayor cut the ribbon to start the event.

She later presented medals to everyone who took part.

It was one of many walks throughout the UK organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association.

Falahuddin Butt, chairman of the Hartlepool walk, said: “The Beacon of Peace was founded to serve humanity regardless of colour, creed, nationality

or race.

"It serves to remove suffering, help those in need and foster goodwill and unite everyone.”

Tahir Selby, imam of Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque, added: “We are delighted that the mayor was able to give up some of her valuable time to support our charity walk and she seemed to have a lovely morning meeting all the walkers.”