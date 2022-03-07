Hartlepool party bingo night to bring the community together this weekend

Legless 11 Bingo will hold its very first event in Hartlepool on Friday, March 11 – and organisers have promised a “fun crazy night packed with entertainment, music, and singalongs”.

The event has been created by Nicky Robinson and Kevin Mangles, who hope to bring the bingo nights to different places across the region and raise money for charity during some of the events.

Nicky, from Thornley, said: “There’s music on. It’s like a party version of bingo. It’s funny, it’s just for people to have a laugh and let loose.

The event was launched back in February.

“It’s the first time ever we’ll be in Hartlepool. We can’t wait.”

The entertainment bingo night was launched in February with a sold out charity event in Wheatley Hill.

It helped raise funds for local man Dave Coxon, who suffers from motor neurone disease.

Nicky, 25, has said feedback of the event has been positive, with more than 25 events booked already in the coming months.

Organiser Nicky Robinson has described the atmosphere at the nights as "electric".

He said: “It’s an absolute electric atmosphere. Everyone just lets loose and enjoys themselves. It’s a time when you can just not take yourself too seriously. Everyone has a laugh.

“Especially in times like these, people need to have that break to have a laugh. It’s uplifting for everyone and it brings everyone together.“

The event starts at 7pm on Friday, March 11. It will take place at Avenue, in Lauder Street, and tickets can be purchased online at tickettaolor.com or directly from the venue.

