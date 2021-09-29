Hartlepool Race for Life is back after Covid - here's everything you need to know

Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK will take place on Sunday, October 3, along the promenade at Seaton Carew.

It is on course to raise £8,000 for vital research with around 250 people registered so far.

That is down on previous years but organisers say the atmosphere will be just as special.

The last Hartlepool Race for Life in 2019.

And there is still time to sign up including turning up on the day.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s senior regional spokesperson, said: “Hopefully, it’s going to be a great event and people will still come out and do great for Race for Life.

"We are just really pleased to get back out in the community even in a smaller form than normal and put it on for the loyal supporters.

"We get people who do it year in year out.”

Race for Life is open to everybody and takes place along Coronation Drive in Hartlepool. Picture: TOM BANKS

Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled last year with supporters invited to hold their own run at home.

Lisa added Covid has highlighted the importance of scientists in fighting illness which also applies to cancer.

"We have seen how science has led us out of the pandemic with the vaccines and it’s the same way we can help with cancer,” she said.

Hartlepool’s 5k route comprises a single lap of the promenade starting and ending at Coronation Drive.

Some social distancing measures will be in place to make it as Covid safe as possible.

Lisa added: “It will look a bit different this year but it will be a great experience nonetheless.”

Whereas Race for Life was once only open to women, now anyone can take part including children and dogs.

"It really is a race for everybody,” said Lisa.

The course is also wheelchair accessible subject to the weather.

Registration on the day is from 10am with the race itself getting underway at 11am.

Coronation Drive will be closed to traffic for the duration of the event.

It is £14.99 for adults to take part and £10 for children. It is free for children under six who also do not need to register.

To sign up in advance go to raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/node/36956

