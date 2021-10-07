There will be dozens of different ales to sample at Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the popular event and major fundraiser is back at the Borough Hall on the Headland on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9.

Organisers say advance ticket sales have exceed expectations as they look to make it the biggest and best festival yet with 46 real ales to sample.

Hartlepool Round Table said: “Hartlepool Beer Festival is the biggest and best Beer Festival in Hartlepool, bringing Beers from around the Country, for all tastes, including our lager like beers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beer barrels in place at the Borough Hall ready for Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival.

“And not unlike previous years, this year we will be showcasing a brand new beer, never seen before.”

There will also be 14 ciders to choose from with a number of fruity flavours such as black cherry, peach and rhubarb, plus several wines.

Entertaining the crowds on Friday night be local pop and rock acoustic cover duo Pek & Wanley.

Joining them on stage will be Electric Sheep, a talented North East five-piece rock band who play covers of popular artists including David Bowie, The Jam, Oasis, The Police, Queen, The Killers, Stereophonics, Kaiser Chiefs and more.

Saturday night’s line up consists of Fizzy Fish who play everything from The Sex Pistols to The Darkness and Oasis, and Hartlepool’s own Rusty Haloz with their set list of floor fillers.

Revellers will not go hungry either with Hartlepool's BURGER DING food business serving up a selection of mouthwatering burgers from the kitchen.

Organisers have also kept ticket and admission prices at the same level as before the pandemic to reflect the tough times experienced by many people over the last 17 months.

Drink tokens cost 50p each and each half pint of beer is three tokens and four for ciders.

The Round Table’s previous beer festival in 2019 raised £15,000 for charity.

Event sponsors are Families First North East, Joel D Kerr Funeral Services and Water Babies.

Entry on the door is £15 and the festival runs from 6pm to 11.30pm.

There is also a music free Saturday afternoon session from noon to 4pm. Tickets are £5 online or £3 for CAMRA members with proof of membership required on the door.

For full details see www.hartlepoolbeerfestival.co.uk

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.