The 26th annual fundraiser takes place on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, at its regular home of the Borough Hall, on the Headland.

Four bands have been announced and, as usual, guests will be spoilt for choice for all kinds of beers, ciders and wines to try.

On the Friday night, Monkey Punch will take to the stage to perform hit songs from the likes of The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners, The Jam,Toto, Amy Winehouse and many more.

Left to right: Stephen Williams, Jonathan Smith, Lee Dougherty and Robert Haselton at last year's Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival.

They will be joined by versatile five-piece rock band, Electric Sheep, playing a host classic and contemporary covers guaranteed to get you dancing.

Another five-piece group The Average Joes will play on Saturday night with a playlist spanning five decades.

The line up will be completed by Manchester Anthems and their tribute to the days of the Madchester era. Expect songs from bands such as The Stone Roses, Oasis, and Happy Mondays.

Doors for both nights open at 6pm and will close at 11.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now. They are £13 in advance and £15 on the door for each night.

The festival is also open on the Saturday afternoon from 12pm to 4pm when it is all about the drinks with no entertainment on.

Entry for this is £5 or £3 for CAMRA members.

Money raised from the festival will go to good causes throughout the town.

The event is supported by Joel D Kerr funeral services, JT Atkinson builders merchants and JDR Cables.