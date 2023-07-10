News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool school’s popular summer fair returns this weekend

Catcote Academy is set to hold a summer fair to raise funds for a range of activities.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST

The popular event will have a bouncy castle, cake and craft stalls, fortune teller, Parkes Bakery pies, as well as tombola, sweets and mocktails.

There is also the chance to wander round Catcote’s Outdoor Fitness and Learning Zone.

Sally Davis, Chair of Catcote Friends and Parents Association, said: “The Summer Fair is always very popular, and we hope everyone will come down and support it once again.

Catcote Academy is holding a summer fair to raise funds for students' activities./Photo: Stu NortonCatcote Academy is holding a summer fair to raise funds for students' activities./Photo: Stu Norton
Catcote Academy is holding a summer fair to raise funds for students' activities./Photo: Stu Norton
    “There’s plenty of local stalls and lots of entertainment for the kids, including the wonderful outdoor learning zone. And we are hoping our football team, the Catcote Cobras, will be showing off their silky skills.”

    The fair will take place on Saturday, July 15, between 11am and 2pm, at the school’s main site in Catcote Road.

    Entrance is £1 donation for adults and free for children.

    Donations will go towards students’ activities and helping them gain their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

