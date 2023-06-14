News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool set to welcome Aardman pirate puppets for fifth annual Festival of Illustration

The award-winning Northern Festival of Illustration returns to Hartlepool for a fifth time this summer.
By Mark Payne
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST
Aardman pirate puppet character from ‘The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!’ © 2012 Sony Pictures Animation Inc.Aardman pirate puppet character from ‘The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!’ © 2012 Sony Pictures Animation Inc.
Aardman pirate puppet character from ‘The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!’ © 2012 Sony Pictures Animation Inc.

Run by The Northern School of Art, the festival will have with a distinctly nautical feel to tie in with the Tall Ships Races.

The School has worked with Academy award-winning animation studio Aardman to create an amazing exhibition featuring puppets, sets, props and concept art from the 2012 film The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!.

Pat Chapman, festival director and vice principal at The Northern School of Art, said: “This is a really rare chance for people to see items from behind the scenes of this rip-roaring Aardman film."

They will be on display from June 24 until the end of September.

    Hartlepool Borough Council is supporting the festival by hosting the exhibition at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.

    The festival starts from June 23 and is free. It will also feature a trail of 30 decorated ship sculptures in businesses, and community venues across the town.

    Museum of Hartlepool bosses aim to improve visitor offer as part of refurbishmen...
