Hartlepool sheltered housing scheme inviting community to support RNLI fundraiser

The fundraiser on Saturday, June 11, is being organised by a resident with help from staff and will see a variety of entertainment and stalls.

Singers from Creative Minds in Hartlepool will perform throughout the event which takes place from 11am to 2pm.

And Ukulele group Nursery Ukulele Team Strummers (NUTs) will also perform.

The fundraiser takes place at Anchor Court, Durham Street on the Headland.

There will be a variety of stalls to browse selling handmade jewellery, toys, plus tombola, bric-a-brac, games, and art sale.

The RNLI will also have their own stall selling merchandise.

It is open to the public and entry is free.

Proceeds will go to the lifeboat charity which is manned entirely by volunteers who save lives at sea.

Tables are available to book for £5.