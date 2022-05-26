Hartlepool sheltered housing scheme inviting community to support RNLI fundraiser

Anchor Court sheltered housing scheme in Hartlepool is inviting the community in as it raises money for the RNLI.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:09 am

The fundraiser on Saturday, June 11, is being organised by a resident with help from staff and will see a variety of entertainment and stalls.

Singers from Creative Minds in Hartlepool will perform throughout the event which takes place from 11am to 2pm.

And Ukulele group Nursery Ukulele Team Strummers (NUTs) will also perform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The fundraiser takes place at Anchor Court, Durham Street on the Headland.

There will be a variety of stalls to browse selling handmade jewellery, toys, plus tombola, bric-a-brac, games, and art sale.

The RNLI will also have their own stall selling merchandise.

It is open to the public and entry is free.

Anchor Court is located on Durham Street, on the Headland.

Proceeds will go to the lifeboat charity which is manned entirely by volunteers who save lives at sea.

Tables are available to book for £5.

Contact Amy Prince on (01429) 222327 or email [email protected]

Read More

Read More
See new comedy musical based on creepy and kooky Addams Family on the Hartlepool...
RNLIHartlepoolSingers