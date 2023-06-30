Hartlepool Tall Ships 2023 park and ride details announced by organisers

Hartlepool’s docks and Marina will be heaving for four days as dozens of ships and yachts from all around the world sail into town for the spectacular event from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9.

There will also be more than 100 free performances and activities including concerts with big name bands including Maximo Park and The Whalers.

Organisers have now announced details of parking arrangements for people planning to attend the event.

There will be park and ride and park and walk schemes in operation.

Visitors are urged to use the arrangements as there will be parking restrictions and enforcement around Hartlepool town centre, the Headland and Marina for the four days.

There will be regular buses to and from the Tall Ships site from park and ride sites.

After listening to feedback from 2010’s event, organisers say they have secured additional parking much closer to the event site within walking distance.

Park and rides will be in place at Grayfields, Coronation Drive, Tata/Liberty Steel, in Brenda Road, and Queen’s Meadow on the A689.

Official park and walk locations will be at Oakesway Trading Estate, Hartlepool Rovers RFC, in West View Road, the Central Fields and Old Cemetery Road.

The Grayfields and Coronation Drive sites will also double as park and walk options.

The costs for parking at sites are £10 per day for a car or van, £5 for motorbikes and coaches £25.

Blue Badge parking is the same price.

Car parks will open from 9am on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday and then on Grand Departure Sunday they will be open from 6am.

There will also be free cycle parking available.

Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 event director Catherine Honey said: “Pre-booking is now live and demand is expected to be high so we urge people to pre-book to ensure they have an available space.”

Organisers say they have ensured adequate capacity as close to the event as possible to allow residents and visitors to have an easy and convenient four days.

The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool will be one of the biggest free events in the UK this year.