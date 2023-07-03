Hartlepool Tall Ships 2023 Race Director Magda Makowska.

After more than two years’ of planning, the town is getting ready to host the internationally-renowned event for a second time – the first since 2010 – this week.

Organised by Sail Training International, the race series takes place at various ports across the world every summer.

The first race in the four-leg event will see vessels racing 200 nautical miles from Den Helder in the Netherlands to Hartlepool, arriving here on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6.

Left to right: Allan Henderson of Hartlepool Marina Ltd, Hartlepool Borough Council Leader Cllr Shane Moore and Alan James, chief executive of the Tall Ships organisers Sail Training international, during a visit in May.

After four days of festivities and fireworks, the fleet will head back across the North Sea to Fredrikstad in Norway on Sunday, July 9.

Thirty-seven vessels are expected to sail into Hartlepool including 13 of the biggest Class A ships with around 1,500 crew and 1,000 sailing trainees on board.

It will be a truly international event with around 50 different nationalities represented with the biggest and farthest travelled ship from Indonesia.

One of Sail Training International’s race directors, Magda Makowska, whose job includes making the event as successful as possible, said: “Working together with the Hartlepool team we’re trying to make it the best experience to the trainees, to the captains, and spectators on shore.

"It is a great opportunity to meet as many vessels in one port and to see so many tall ships in one place, it’s not very usual.

"So altogether it is just a great experience for the trainees participating in the race, but also for spectators that are more than welcome in the host port.”

Race directors visited Hartlepool in May to check our Marina facilities and meet with local organisers to make sure everything was on track.

Magda, who has competed in the Tall Ships Races many times both as a crew member and as a skipper, added: “I think it will be a great event.

"It’s not only the venue but it’s the team that really pays attention to the needs of trainees, the vessels and id trying to make it a great experience to everyone visiting.”

Beside the spectacle for visitors of seeing so many tall ships together in the same place, central to the event is giving young people 15-25 the chance to get involved in a competitive event whilst also gaining skills in sailing, communication and building confidence.

"They get to know how the boat works at sea but also meet friends from all over the world,” said Magda.

"They are plugged offline, they don’t use their phones, they are not using Facebook, so they actually get to know each other in the old school way, and I think that’s a very unique experience for the young trainees.”

Some of the ships take part every year, while for others it will be their maiden race.

"It’s great that the Tall Ships Race family is growing and we get more and more ships from all over the world,” added Magda.

"That’s good for us and the trainees as well, because the main goal is to build the international friendship and understanding within the fleet and trainees."