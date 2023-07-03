The programme for the four-day event has finally been unveiled and there is plenty to look forward to.

From enjoying live music, to attending the crew parade, watching a dazzling fireworks display, and of course, seeing the start of the races, it is shaping up to be a busy few days in Hartlepool.

Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights from each day of the festival. Please note the event programme is subject to change.

A tall ship arrives in Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races in 2010. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Thursday, July 6:

With many of the vessels arriving on Wednesday, the remaining ships are expected to sail into town from 4.30am.

The Navigation Point stage will be the centre of attention on Friday as it hosts the official opening at 5pm followed by music from Jay Moussa-Mann.

Northern Hospitality, Marketplace and Manchester Anthems will also take to the stage.

There will also be more music to enjoy on the X-Energy stage from 3pm onwards, including We Tibetans and Smoove & Turrell.

Friday, July 7:

The main event on Friday will be the crew parade on the Headland, from 4.30pm.

The X-Energy stage will see performances by The Sherlocks, Maximo Park and many others from 1pm.

Head to the Navigation Point stage for more live music from 2pm till 10pm.

And make sure you don’t miss the Tower of Light at Irvine’s Quay. The spectacular light show kicks off at 10.20pm.

Saturday, July 8:

There will be live music on the X-Energy stage from 2pm till 10.20pm, including The Magic Numbers and The Wailers.

The Navigation Point stage will also host performances from 1pm till 10pm, including Michael Gallagher, Dylan Cartlidge and The Mysterines.

A dazzling fireworks display will complete the day at 10.35pm.

Sunday, July 9:

Start the day early with the The Grand Departure from 7am till 10am at Victoria Harbour and Hartlepool Marina.

This will be followed by live music from 1pm at the X-Energy stage and Navigation Point.