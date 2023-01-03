The Greatham Players are getting ready to raise the curtain on their 24th pantomime, with their version of Hans Christian Andersen’s story The Little Mermaid.

It will be the group’s first panto since 2020, before the pandemic, and audiences can see it at Greatham Community Centre, in Front Street, from Tuesday, January 10, until Saturday, January 14.

A spokesperson for the players said: “It's a very fishy pantomime, starring many of the usual players and introducing three new members to the group.

Lauren Price plays the principal role in Greatham Village Players' The Little Mermaid.

"It is, of course, full of songs, laughter, glittering costumes and consummate lighting and stage effects.

"This is a Pantomime not to be missed.”

The Little Mermaid, written by Warren McWilliams has been specially adapted for the Greatham Village Players by Anita and Hugh Stitt.

Hugh Stitt plays Captain Arrrgh in his 18th Greatham pantomime.

Playing the principal role of Ariel is Lauren Price who will be joined on stage by her grandfather Brian Price.

Brian is an old hand, having appeared in 23 of the players’ 24 pantomimes.

Greatham Village Players chair Hugh Stitt is also back on stage for his 18th year as Captain Arrrgh in the show which tells the story of a mermaid who falls in love with a handsome prince.

Tickets for the Saturday performance are already sold out. Seats are available for the other performances which start at 7pm.