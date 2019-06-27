Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice gets set for annual dog day fundraiser
Hospice bosses in Hartlepool are hoping their annual Dogs Big Day Out will ‘lead’ to a fundraising boost
Alice House Hospice are looking forward to its 10th annual doggy spectacular on July 7 at Summerhill Country Park from 10am until 3pm.
New this year is a display by the fantastic All Weather Flying Disc Dogs who will be performing numerous tricks and showing off their amazing skills.
Other activities include a sponsored dog walk around Summerhill, demonstrations, have-a- go agility, parade of breeds, tombola, and doggy games.
There will also be range of stalls.
The highlight of the day is the fun dog show with 10 classes including, most handsome dog, best rescue dog, saddest eyes and waggiest tail.
Rosettes are awarded to the first three in each class with the winners competing for Best in Show and Reserve.
Janice Forbes the Alice House community fundraiser, said “I am really looking forward to our Dogs’ Big Day Out.
“Each year we get more and more dogs registering and I would like to say a huge thanks to Bridge Veterinary Group who are once again sponsoring the event.
“The Dogs’ Big Day Out has raised over £25,000 since it started.”
Registration is £8 per dog (two for £13 and three for £16) which includes a doggy bag, rosette and free entry to the dog show and games.
To register, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or ring Janice on 01429 855536.