Hartlepool's All Saints Church to welcome Bishop of Durham for service marking restoration of bells that rang out of tune for 115 years
The Bishop of Durham and a number of dignitaries are due to attend a special church service this weekend to rededicate its bells after being brought back to their former glory.
At Saturday afternoon’s service at Stranton Church, the Right Reverend Paul Butler will conduct the rededication assisted by the vicar of All Saints, Reverend John Bell.
Seven of the eight out-of-tune church bells that had been out of tune for 115 years were refurbished by specialists last year after being carefully removed from the bell tower by crane.
They were returned last November. A new bell was installed to replace one dating from 1664 which could not be safely tuned.
During the service, the bells will be formally handed into the safe keeping of the Tower Captain Joseph Wilson.
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowden will be present.
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brian Cowie are also due to be among the invited guests.