Eldon Grove Bowls Club is taking part in the Big Bowls Weekend organised by Bowls England with clubs across the country hosting events from Friday, May 24, to Monday, May 27.

Sponsored by AVIVA, it is an opportunity for individuals, friends, families and work colleagues to get together and try a new sport outdoors.

The Eldon Grove club is running sessions on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 2pm for anyone to come along and try their hand at the game for free.

Club secretary John Mennear said: “No experience is needed – just turn up and have a go whenever you like on either afternoon.

"Whether you come on your own, a family or as part of a larger group, you will receive a warm welcome.

“The only thing we ask is that you wear flat, soft soled shoes – trainers are perfect. Otherwise it’s just casual attire and all bowls equipment will be provided.”

Members from the club will be on hand to offer help and guidance.

Eldon Grove has some equipment and facilities for disabled bowlers but cannot accommodate wheelchairs on the green.

The open weekend is designed for participants of all ages, but under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult throughout the sessions.

The club is encouraging anyone planning to attend to sign up in advance at bowlsbigweekend.com or by emailing [email protected]