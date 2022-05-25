Hartlepool's Heugh Battery Museum invites community to join it for free Queen's Jubilee street parties

People are invited to take along their Union Jack flags and a picnic when the Headland museum holds two free street parties on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

There will be competitions and prizes for the best decorated Jubilee Hat and best dressed Jubilee Dog, nobbliest knees and best costume from any era of the Queen's long reign.

Hartlepool Jazz Orchestra will provide the entertainment on Saturday.

Entertainment duo Pirate and Scallywag will be part of the museum's jubilee celebrations.

On Sunday, Hartlepool Youth and Community Silver Band will play and entertainment duo Pirate and Scallywag will be there.

The museum’s Poppy Tea Rooms will be open during the event, but it is encouraging visitors to bring their own picnics.

Both parties are on from noon until 4pm and entry is free.