Shoppers can pick up something a little different when Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre holds an Autumn Artisan Market this weekend.

Visitors can browse a variety of stalls showcasing a curated selection of local makers, crafters and independent food stalls.

They will be offering a diverse range of handmade treasures, seasonal treats and unique gifts.

It takes place on Saturday, October 18, from 9am until 4pm in Central Square.

The Artisan Market is back by popular demand at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on October 18.

Centre bosses say the market is back by popular demand following the success of its event in the summer.

The event will feature a variety of stalls featuring artisan spirits, handmade bakes, handcrafted candles, home décor, jewellery and beauty products.

Middleton Grange said: “Whether shoppers are looking to discover new flavours, add a touch of autumn warmth to their home or get started with finding the perfect Christmas gifts, Middleton Grange’s Autumn Artisan Market has something for everyone.”

For more information and the full list of traders, visit: https://middleton-grange.co.uk/news-and-events/event/discover-local-makers-seasonal-treats-this-autumn/.