Nasir Mosque in Hartlepool.

Everyone is invited to visit the mosque in Brougham Terrace on Saturday, March 4, in the event aimed at helping to break down barriers and misunderstanding around Islam.

It will take place from 10am to 5pm and will be an opportunity for people to have tours of the mosque.

There will be an exhibition on the Holy Qur'an, banners and some light refreshments.

Tahir Selby, Imam of the mosque, said: “We find that this sort of event is a good opportunity to build friendships and remove misunderstandings and in the past they have had a very positive effect and we are hoping for the same this time.”

Nasir Mosque is the first purpose-built mosque in Hartlepool, built by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

It will be the first such open day it has held since before Covid.

