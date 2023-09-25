News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy to host 1940s weekend

The past will come back to life as a Hartlepool museum holds a special 1940s weekend.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Visitors will be introduced to the reality of life during the Second World War with living history displays when the National Museum of the Royal Navy holds a 1940s weekend.

There will be chances to join the Home Guard and get involved in their drills, as well as learn about the Allied forces.

Some of the military vehicles of the time will also be on display, including the RML 497, which embarked on rescue operations around the British Isles.

An example of the living history appearing at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool./Photo: Whizz BangsAn example of the living history appearing at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool./Photo: Whizz Bangs
    Meanwhile, a new interpretation onboard the HMS Trincomalee will introduce visitors to the little-known story of the Hartlepool vessel’s time in the Second World War as HMS Foudroyant, helping train sailors in signaling and communications.

    A weapon firing is also taking place at 1pm on both days.

    Simon Walsh, operations manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, said: “We are really looking forward to be able to embrace the 1940s era at the museum, a period we don’t typically portray.

    "This event allows our visitors to explore the lesser explored aspects of our collection, whilst the living history display and reenactors will truly bring the past to life.”

    The Second World War meets the Napoleonic era at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool during the 1940s weekend./Photo: National Museum of the Royal NavyThe Second World War meets the Napoleonic era at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool during the 1940s weekend./Photo: National Museum of the Royal Navy
    Events will take place across the quay at the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

    This event is free of charge for ticket holders to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

    To purchase tickets, visit https://www.nmrn.org.uk/buy-tickets/hartlepool