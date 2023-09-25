Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors will be introduced to the reality of life during the Second World War with living history displays when the National Museum of the Royal Navy holds a 1940s weekend.

There will be chances to join the Home Guard and get involved in their drills, as well as learn about the Allied forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the military vehicles of the time will also be on display, including the RML 497, which embarked on rescue operations around the British Isles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An example of the living history appearing at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool./Photo: Whizz Bangs

Most Popular

Meanwhile, a new interpretation onboard the HMS Trincomalee will introduce visitors to the little-known story of the Hartlepool vessel’s time in the Second World War as HMS Foudroyant, helping train sailors in signaling and communications.

A weapon firing is also taking place at 1pm on both days.

Simon Walsh, operations manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, said: “We are really looking forward to be able to embrace the 1940s era at the museum, a period we don’t typically portray.

"This event allows our visitors to explore the lesser explored aspects of our collection, whilst the living history display and reenactors will truly bring the past to life.”

The Second World War meets the Napoleonic era at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool during the 1940s weekend./Photo: National Museum of the Royal Navy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events will take place across the quay at the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

This event is free of charge for ticket holders to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.