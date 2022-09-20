How to get involved and support a Macmillan Coffee Morning

What is a Macmillan coffee morning?

The coffee morning is the biggest fundraising event ran by Macmillan Cancer Support to raise money to enable the charity to carry out vital research and services.

People all over the UK host their own Coffee Morning and donations raised on the day are made to Macmillan.

Coffee mornings can be whatever you want it to be and could take take place at work, school, your home or even a local community centre. Those taking part can bring in their own goodies or have a go at baking cakes and sweet treats.

In 2021, over £11 million was raised at coffee mornings across the UK and the charity hope to top that this year.

How did it begin?

The first Macmillan Coffee Morning took place back in 1990. It was a small event with the simple idea guests would meet over coffee and donate the cost of their drink to Macmillan in the process. It was so effective, the year after the event ran again on a national basis. Since then, the Coffee Morning has raised over £290million for Macmillan.

When is the coffee morning?

The official date of Coffee Morning is Friday, 30 September but it can be held at any time.

How to get involved?