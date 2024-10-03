How to join Hartlepool Alice House Hospice fundraisers in 16-mile charity hike to Seaham's Tommy statue
Hospice Hike 2 Tommy takes place on Sunday, October 20, and is a 16-mile sponsored walk from Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum, along the Durham Heritage Coastal Footpath to the Tommy World War One Soldier Sculpture in Seaham.
Organisers invite walkers of all ages and abilities to join the walk and hopefully take the opportunity to socialise and make new friends, harnessing the well-being elements of the event, in addition to its main purpose as a fundraiser.
Alice House fundraiser, Gil Parker, who has organised the event, said: “This is a new event for us and a challenge that we hope walkers will enjoy.
"We’re expecting a good turnout after the success of our Men’s Walk earlier this year.
"Everyone is welcome and walkers are encouraged to raise as much as they can to support local hospice patients and their families.”
On the day, registration opens at 9am and the walk starts at 10am.
Registration is £10 and includes a bottle of water, medal & e-certificate.
To sign up, go to https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/hospice-hike-2-tommy/
