Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has launched a new event for this autumn by getting people out walking and raising vital funds for the care services which it provides.

Hospice Hike 2 Tommy takes place on Sunday, October 20, and is a 16-mile sponsored walk from Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum, along the Durham Heritage Coastal Footpath to the Tommy World War One Soldier Sculpture in Seaham.

Organisers invite walkers of all ages and abilities to join the walk and hopefully take the opportunity to socialise and make new friends, harnessing the well-being elements of the event, in addition to its main purpose as a fundraiser.

Alice House fundraiser, Gil Parker, who has organised the event, said: “This is a new event for us and a challenge that we hope walkers will enjoy.

Alice House Hospice fundraiser Gil Parker at Seaham's Tommy statue.

"We’re expecting a good turnout after the success of our Men’s Walk earlier this year.

"Everyone is welcome and walkers are encouraged to raise as much as they can to support local hospice patients and their families.”

On the day, registration opens at 9am and the walk starts at 10am.

Registration is £10 and includes a bottle of water, medal & e-certificate.

To sign up, go to https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/hospice-hike-2-tommy/