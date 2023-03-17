News you can trust since 1877
How to sign up for Alice House Hospice’s Memory Stroll as it returns to Hartlepool for 2023

Supporters of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice are invited to remember their loved ones while raising vital funds during a walk next month.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:06 GMT

The Memory Stroll is an organised and peaceful stroll around the Headland from the Heugh Gun Battery.

It is a chance for people to get together, stroll along the promenade at the historic Headland, chat together and remember those loved ones who are no longer with them.

Event registration includes admission to the Heugh Battery Museum, keepsake badge and a pin on ‘I’m walking In Memory’ sign.

The stroll is a chance to remember a loved one and raise vital funds.
    The stroll will take place on Sunday, April 16, and registration costs £8.50 for adults and £3.50 for children. Under 5s go free.

    This year’s event is sponsored by Mason’s Funeral Directors.

    Andrew Radcliffe, business leader at Mason’s Funeral Services, said “It is a privilege for Mason’s Funeral Services to support the local communities around our areas, and by sponsoring the Alice House Memory Stroll on 16th April we can show our support to the dedicated staff and facilities of Alice House Hospice for the care they show to the Hartlepool community and beyond.”

    Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said “We are very grateful to be working together with Mason’s Funeral Services, proud sponsors of the 2023 memory stroll event.

    "They are helping to promote the event and providing their Dignity Charity Organ on the day which will help us to raise much needed funds for Alice House. We are looking forward to working together with the team in the future.”

    The memory stroll was first held back in 2019.

    To take part and find out more, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/memory-stroll/.

