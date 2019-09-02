Huge inflatable zone added to Hartlepool's Jump 360 trampoline park
Visitors to Hartlepool’s Jump 360 park can take the leap with a new inflatable attraction.
The indoor trampoline park company has announced a huge inflatable zone at its Hartlepool site.
The 5,000 sq. ft zone includes the most popular InflateSpace attractions, including the inflatable ‘unclimbable’ ladder, punch bag pillars, inflatable slides, balance platforms and wipe out crash mats. Thrill seekers can enjoy the new zones for the same general admission fee (£10pp per hour).
A similar 3,000 sq. ft. zone has been installed and the company’s site in Benton, Newcastle. The Newcastle park already has the North East’s largest Ninja Warrior assault course.
Stuart Freeman, director at Jump 360, said: “We’re very excited to announce two new inflatable zones have been installed at both Benton and Hartlepool centres - we’ve brought the best bits of InflateSpace to our Jump 360 fans. Both sites offer a fun and thrilling day out and with only one week left to go until the kids return to school now’s the perfect time to pay us a visit.”
The zone adds to Jump 360’s existing 100 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball courts, basketball slam-dunk lanes and giant trampoline air bags.
The Hartlepool site also has a dedicated toddler section for under fives.
The leisure attraction is located at Sovereign Park, Hartlepool Centre.
Visitors can access the new zones at the Hartlepool and Benton sites on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 4pm-8pm, Friday 12pm-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 10am-7pm.