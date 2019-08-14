Huge musical Les Misérables opens at Theatre Royal, Newcastle
The first UK tour in almost a decade of internationally celebrated Boublil and Schönberg musical Les Misérables opens for an eight-week run in the North East.
Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Thursday, August 15 and will be wowing audiences until Saturday, October 5 in one of the longest runs in the theatre’s history.
The lead character of Jean Valjean is played by Killian Donnelly who thrilled audiences in the role in the West End production.
Cameron Mackintosh said: “When I announced the first UK tour of Les Misérables for ten years, I was really delighted that Killian said to me that he would like to continue
playing Jean Valjean. No stranger to the original production, having played both Enjolras and Valjean with enormous success, his passionate take on the role will be
even greater in the thrilling staging of my new production which has proved to be a worldwide success all over again.”
Joining Killian Donnelly will be Nic Greenshields as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Martin Ball as Thénardier, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Thénardier, Harry
Apps as Marius, Tegan Bannister as Eponine, Will Richardson as Enjolras and Bronwen Hanson as Cosette.
Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables to celebrate the shows 25th anniversary in 2009, it has taken the world by storm. It also
inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.
This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has been seen in North America, South America, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia,
Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.
Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars,
Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.
*Tickets for Les Misérables are still available but there is limited availability across all performances. Tickets are available here.
