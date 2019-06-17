Hundreds of fun runners expected to line up for Alice House Hospice Colour Run

A splash of colour will be brought to Hartlepool this weekend whatever the weather.

Around 300 fun runners will line up at Seaton Carew for the fifth annual Alice House Hospice Colour Run on Saturday, June 22.

Debbie Bramfitt, Lily Armstrong, Jane Cockroft and Hollie Cockroft (13) took part in last year's colour run.

People of all ages will join in the fun 5km run along the promenade while being showered in multi-coloured powder paint along the way.

It will raise thousands of pounds for tailored patient care delivered by the hospice to hundreds of seriously ill patients from Hartlepool and East Durham every year.

Registration is still open and people will be able to register on the day subject to availability.

Open to runners of all ages and abilities, the event starts from the Old Coach Park on Tees Road at 11am, and the run follows the promenade along the seafront towards Newburn Bridge and back.

It is not a race, so running is not essential.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s Community Fundraiser, said: “This is a great fun event which all the family can enjoy and we are all really looking forward to it again.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to our sponsors whose contributions make a huge difference.”

Local business Exwold, Tata and Specsavers are the event’s official sponsors.

All three businesses are long term supporters of Alice House with Specsavers being regular sponsors of the

both the Hospice’s Colour Run and Trees of Remembrance events, and Tata and Exwold are respectively, patrons and corporate partners.

Their support means that that all of the money raised by people taking part goes directly towards

providing care to patients and their families.

Entertainer and DJ Gavin Lancaster of Higham Discos will get the party started from 10am. Dancers will be performing a warm up before everyone joins together to throw the contents of their paint packets into the air.

Registration, which includes a White T-Shirt, one packet of paint powder and refreshments is £15 for adults

£10 for children under 16 while under 5’s run free, and £40 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children).

To register for the run visit the hospice’s website at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/ColourRun19 or contact Janice Forbes on (01429) 855536.