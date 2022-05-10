Invitation to attend 'twisted tea party' in Hartlepool for Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Young people who meet at Hartlepool’s Throston Youth Centre are throwing a Twisted Tea Party on Sunday, May 15, with activities including Bollywood dancing, fashion display, African drumming, bingo and tombola, world cooking, sports and games, children’s crafts, a tea party and more.

It is organised by Stand Together, which meets every Wednesday at the Wiltshire Way youth centre and is passionate about helping the local community.

Member Amy Naylor said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a great opportunity for everyone of all ages, background and cultures to come together and celebrate both The Queen’s service to the country and Commonwealth and also the mix of cultures which makes Hartlepool such a special place.

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A new mural by artist Lewis Hobson celebrating different cultures in Hartlepool will also be unveiled.