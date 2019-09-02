James Blunt announces Newcastle tour date at the Utilita Arena
Singer /songwriter James Blunt has announced he will play at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena next year.
Following the news that his sixth studio album, Once Upon A Mind, will be released on October 25 via Atlantic Records, James Blunt has announced a major 2020 UK and European tour including a show at Utilita Arena on Monday, September 17.
James Blunt released his first album, Back To Bedlam in the autumn of 2004 and soon after the single You’re Beautiful became a global smash hit.
He has sold over 23million albums and has showcased his wit and charm more recently with his always engaging twitter account.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 6 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office. Note: venue facility and booking fees will apply.