Kevin Phillips and Peter Reid to return to Stadium of Light for talk in
Black Cat legends Peter Reid and Kevin Phillips will return to the Stadium of Light for a special talk-in.
By Katy.Wheeler
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 10:30
Atlantic Events will host an evening with former manager Peter Reid and former striker Kevin Phillips, compered by Pete Graves from Sky Sports, on June 29.
The event will take place at the Stadium of Light and includes a two-course meal.
Standard tickets are £50 with VIP options available, which include a professional photo of you with the legends, for £65.
VVIP tables are also available, which include a meet and greet and a framed professional photo.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
VVIP doors are at 6.15pm, VIP at 7pm and standard at 7.30pm.
Dress code: lounge suits.
Tickets are available from www.totaltickets.org/e/2479