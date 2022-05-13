As usual, the answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating in this quiz mind. As usual, gloating is allowed for the winners.

1. Whose then-wife was a co-writer of the theme song for the television series Minder?

2. Which king defeated Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485?

What do you know?

3. Which Jules Verne character has been played on film by David Niven in 1956 and Steve Coogan in 2004?

4. Who married Coleen McLoughlin in 2008?

5. Which New Zealander was appointed as England cricket coach in May 2022?

6. Which British band released the 2009 album Lungs?

7. What was the occupation of Richard Rogers (1933-2021)?

8. In 1976 which Briton won the women’s singles at the French Open tennis tournament?

9. Which is the only province of Canada where French is the official language?

10. The portrait of Mary I in Madrid’s Prado Museum, is often commented upon by British tourists for its resemblance to which English actor who died in 2022?

11. In which Normandy town is the Bayeux Tapestry kept?

Answers