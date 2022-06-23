Moped riders to cycle from East Durham coast to Cumbria in club's 25th anniversary event

The National Autocycle and Cyclemotor Club (NACC) Coast to Coast sees riders undertake a two-day journey from Crimdon Dene to Whitehaven, in Cumbria, on mopeds and other small bikes.

It takes them through some magnificent scenery through Country Durham and over the Pennines.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event and the first to be held since 2019 due to Covid.

The riders will set off from Dunes Cafe at Crimdom Beach.

Bikes, riders and their “pit teams” will gather at the newly opened Dunes Café at Crimdon Beach car park from 9am on Saturday, June 25.

Some will be coming from as far away as North Wales and Bristol to take part.

Machines taking part will range from some under 50cc and others dating back to the 1940s as well as more modern bikes.