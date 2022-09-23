Made by renowned North East sculptor Ray Lonsdale, the figure of a Boer War soldier will once again sit atop Ward Jackson Park’s memorial to the South African conflict.

It follows a successful six-year £25,000 fundraising campaign spearheaded by town businessman and history enthusiast Stephen Close to replace the memorial’s original bronze statue which disappeared in 1968.

More details of the unveiling ceremony, which takes place at noon on Saturday, September 24, have been given.

The new Ray Lonsdale Boer War statue, with Stephen Close who organised the fundraising campaign for the project.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 10 veterans associations will be attending with their Standards, including local branches of the Royal British Legion, Royal Engineers Association, Yorkshire Regiment, Green Howards, Durham Light infantry and Rifles Association and the RAF Association.

A group Prince of Wales Own Yorkshire Regiment veterans on motorbikes will also be there, plus representatives from 203 Elswick Battery Royal Artillery – the only unit mentioned on the memorial which is still in existence.

Serving members from 4th Battalion Yorkshire regiment and 8th Battalion Rifles will lay wreaths, and Hartlepool brass band will play on the bandstand.

Stephen said: “It’s exciting after waiting six years and nine months.

The Boer War Memorial plinth in Ward Jackson Park where the new statue will stand.

"The vicar of St Paul’s will officiate and buglers will be in attendance.”

The Reverend Richard Masshedar will lead the dedication and prayers.

His predecessor carried out the dedication of the original statue in 1905.

Stephen commissioned sculptor Ray Lonsdale, who is best known for creating the “Tommy” statue of a First World War veteran in Seaham, to craft the new statue.

It was completed earlier this year and Stephen even got a hands on chance to help make a small part of it in Ray’s workshop.

While it is believed the original statue was stolen for scrap, the new one has been made out of over 2,500 pieces of corten steel that have no scrap value.

More than 120 people got an early look at the finished article when it went on display briefly at the Salvation Army Citadel on the Headland earlier this summer.

The memorial in Ward Jackson Park honours 23 Hartlepool soldiers who died in the Boer War between 1899 and 1902.