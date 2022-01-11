New Hartlepool running group to start to take beginners from the couch to 5k

A Hartlepool running group is set to take novice joggers from the couch to 5k success with a new programme starting soon.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:01 pm

Hartlepool Run Fit is about to launch a new friendly and supportive Couch to 5K group.

The nine week programme will begin on Tuesday, January 18, and will meet at Maritime Avenue on Hartlepool Marina.

Anyone interested should head along at 6.15pm. The group will also meet at the same time on Thursdays.

The new group will meet at Maritime Avenue at Hartlepool marina.

It is a tailored programme with group support to help members gradually build up their fitness and stamina and go from walking to be able to jog or run 5k by the end.

To book your place, email [email protected] or contact leaders at Run Fit Health and Fitness on Facebook.

The Couch to 5k programme is backed by the NHS and is aimed at everyone looking to get fitter and healthier.

It can also relieve stress and combat depression.

