News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
New bar, escape rooms, a cycle track and takeaway are just some of the new venues that have recently launched in Hartlepool.

Nine new places and activities to try out in Hartlepool this autumn

The longer nights and colder days don’t have to bring your social life to a halt.

By Pamela Bilalova
37 minutes ago

Nothing beats trying out something new with family or friends. So we have put together a list of businesses and attractions that have either recently opened, relaunched or are due to open in Hartlepool soon.

From the town’s first escape rooms to a healthy takeaway and a two upcoming new bars, there is plenty of places you could visit over the coming months.

See which they are in the gallery below.

1. Eskimo Joe's, Victoria Road

Located at the site of former PopWorld and Yates, Hartlepool's newest bar will bring music and live entertainment as well as fresh food and drink deals. It is set to open in several weeks.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Get Out Escape Rooms, Church Street

Hartlepool’s first and only escape room features secret panels, moving walls and high-quality props where players have just 60 minutes to solve the mystery and escape.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. New cycle track

The new 750-metre cycle track has been officially launched, providing traffic-free community cycling facilities and opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Gym Grill, Andrew Street

Hartlepool's very first healthy takeaway Gym Grill opened in September. Protein smoothies, fresh meats straight from the grill, salads and rice are on offer.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3