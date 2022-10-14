Nothing beats trying out something new with family or friends. So we have put together a list of businesses and attractions that have either recently opened, relaunched or are due to open in Hartlepool soon.
From the town’s first escape rooms to a healthy takeaway and a two upcoming new bars, there is plenty of places you could visit over the coming months.
See which they are in the gallery below.
1. Eskimo Joe's, Victoria Road
Located at the site of former PopWorld and Yates, Hartlepool's newest bar will bring music and live entertainment as well as fresh food and drink deals. It is set to open in several weeks.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Get Out Escape Rooms, Church Street
Hartlepool’s first and only escape room features secret panels, moving walls and high-quality props where players have just 60 minutes to solve the mystery and escape.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. New cycle track
The new 750-metre cycle track has been officially launched, providing traffic-free community cycling facilities and opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Gym Grill, Andrew Street
Hartlepool's very first healthy takeaway Gym Grill opened in September. Protein smoothies, fresh meats straight from the grill, salads and rice are on offer.
Photo: Frank Reid