Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew MBE calling on people in Hartlepool to make a splash for Swimathon 2023

Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew with supporters.

The former Olympian and Swimathon President is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

The fundraiser is taking place at pools across the North East from May 12 to 14, including Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a variety of distances to choose from from 400 metres up to 30.9k offering a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced.

People can participate individually or as part of a team.

Most Popular

Goodhew said: “It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer.”

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser with more than 750,000 swimmers taken part since launching in 1986, and raising over £55 million for charitable causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad