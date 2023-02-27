Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew MBE calling on people in Hartlepool to make a splash for Swimathon 2023
Swimming legend Duncan Goodhew is calling on people in Hartlepool to take the plunge and sign up for Swimathon 2023.
The former Olympian and Swimathon President is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.
The fundraiser is taking place at pools across the North East from May 12 to 14, including Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.
There are a variety of distances to choose from from 400 metres up to 30.9k offering a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced.
People can participate individually or as part of a team.
Goodhew said: “It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer.”
Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser with more than 750,000 swimmers taken part since launching in 1986, and raising over £55 million for charitable causes.
Sign up now online at swimathon.org