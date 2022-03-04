Hospice calls on supporters to join virtual community with marathon challenge

Run a mile a day for Alice House Hospice.

Alice House Hospice is inviting people to pull on their walking or running shoes for its One Mile Marathon which is running throughout March.

Participants are challenged to complete a marathon distance of 26.2 miles across the month by running, jogging or walking one mile a day.

You are also encouraged to share your progress with friends online using the hashtag #OneMileMarathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice House said: “One Mile Marathon is a great way to get involved in fundraising for Alice House Hospice in your own time but to also join a virtual community of fundraisers taking part in the same event.”

Fundraisers will receive a medal if they raise between £50 and £99 in sponsorship, also a T-shirt up to £149, and a certificate by raising more than £150.

To register visit the website at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.