Hospice calls on supporters to join virtual community with marathon challenge
Supporters of a Hartlepool hospice are being encouraged to hit the streets for a marathon challenge this month.
Alice House Hospice is inviting people to pull on their walking or running shoes for its One Mile Marathon which is running throughout March.
Participants are challenged to complete a marathon distance of 26.2 miles across the month by running, jogging or walking one mile a day.
You are also encouraged to share your progress with friends online using the hashtag #OneMileMarathon.
Alice House said: “One Mile Marathon is a great way to get involved in fundraising for Alice House Hospice in your own time but to also join a virtual community of fundraisers taking part in the same event.”
Fundraisers will receive a medal if they raise between £50 and £99 in sponsorship, also a T-shirt up to £149, and a certificate by raising more than £150.
To register visit the website at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk