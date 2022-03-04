Hospice calls on supporters to join virtual community with marathon challenge

Supporters of a Hartlepool hospice are being encouraged to hit the streets for a marathon challenge this month.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:59 am
Run a mile a day for Alice House Hospice.

Alice House Hospice is inviting people to pull on their walking or running shoes for its One Mile Marathon which is running throughout March.

Participants are challenged to complete a marathon distance of 26.2 miles across the month by running, jogging or walking one mile a day.

You are also encouraged to share your progress with friends online using the hashtag #OneMileMarathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Alice House said: “One Mile Marathon is a great way to get involved in fundraising for Alice House Hospice in your own time but to also join a virtual community of fundraisers taking part in the same event.”

Fundraisers will receive a medal if they raise between £50 and £99 in sponsorship, also a T-shirt up to £149, and a certificate by raising more than £150.

To register visit the website at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk

Read More

Read More
Kynren spectacular announces its return this summer - with a Queen’s Platinum Ju...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

SupportersHartlepoolParticipantsHartlepool Mail