Peter Pan and the Lost Boys will run at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre from Sunday, December 10 to Thursday, December 28, and will be the fifth family panto produced in Hartlepool by AJ Theatrical Productions.

Hartlepool Borough Council has said that seats are selling fast with tickets for the Christmas Eve performance down to just a limited number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline Turnbull, Producer, Writer and Director of the pantomime, said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing our seventh pantomime to Hartlepool this Christmas and what better way to do it then with the swashbuckling story of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys!

The cast of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

Most Popular

“Being from Hartlepool myself, I always have a ball creating a show just for Hartlepool from right here in Hartlepool.

“The connections we have built with our audience over the last three years have been invaluable and judging by the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, we’re looking to have another sell-out run this year!”

In this re-imagining of the classic tale, we follow Peter Pan some years later as he embarks on a new adventure. Captain Hook is back and ready for revenge, so Peter and the Lost Boys are in for a wild ride as they and their friends in Neverland do battle with the evil villain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s Got Talent finalist, comedy impressionist Danny Posthill will return for his fourth pantomime in his home town - as deckhand Starkey.

Meanwhile, Gary Martin Davis is back for his seventh Hartlepool show with a side-splitting performance as Mrs Smee.

Taking the title role of Peter Pan is Great British Pantomime Award nominee Luke Adamson, while Anthony Turner will play Hook.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “It’s never too early to start thinking about the Hartlepool Christmas panto and this year we’ve lined up a swashbuckling show to enchant the whole family, packed with adventure and, of course, lots of laughs!”