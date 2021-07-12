Packed programme of events unveiled for Hartlepool Carnival 2021 after break caused by pandemic

Plans are well underway for the carnival which had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic for the first time since the Second World War.

A host of events organised by volunteers will take place in August leading up to the big parade day on Saturday, August 7.

The carnival committee said: "Following a hard time for us all we hope you enjoy this year’s carnival every one of you.

A host of fun and games are in store at this year's Hartlepool Carnival.

"Stay safe as always and enjoy.”

It all starts with the arrival of John Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Town Moor on Thursday, July 29, from 1pm.

Then on Monday, August 2, children are invited to join in a Treasure Dig, sponsored by Keith Gray Roofing, at 10am on the Fish Sands.

It is back to the Fish Sands again at 10am on Tuesday, August 3, for the Sand Design competition sponsored by Julie Bone Catering.

There is a £300 top prize for this year's best decorated float.

Free refreshments will be provided entrants at both events.

On Wednesday, August 4, it is the Talent Contest at event sponsors Headland Club at 1pm with several prizes to win.

Thursday, August 5, will see the selection of the Prince and Princess at the Headland Club at 1pm.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Treasure Dig event will take place on Monday, August 2 on the Fish Sands.

On Friday, August 6, judging will take place from 3pm for the Best Garden, sponsored by Littlewoods Home Improvements, and Best Dressed House and Business, sponsored by The Printers.

Carnival Saturday, with support in kind from Hartlepool Borough Council and Headland Parish Council, will see live entertainment in the Town Square from 12pm including Miss Toni’s Academy, Red Dreams and Hartlepool Stage Society, Bubble man, pony rides and historical re-enactment in Croft Gardens.

The Nutty Slack race, sponsored by The Cosmopolitan, starts at 3pm and entry forms are available from the pub.

The Grand Parade starts at 4pm with £300 for the best decorated float/vehicle.

See the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page or email [email protected] for full details and how to enter.

Entry forms for events are available from Judith’s fruiterers and florist and Morrisons, both in Northgate, and Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.