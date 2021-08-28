...

Pictures as Hartlepool's Waterfront Festival returns with a theme of 'rebirth'

Hartlepool’s Waterfront Festival 2021 has got underway on its first of two sold-out days.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 7:25 pm

Visitors have been treated to all manner of activities as the sun shone on the Saturday of the bank holiday weekend.

1. All smiles at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival Rebirth 2021, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. The Bob Bons Caberet on stage at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival Rebirth 2021, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Lucy Anna Ward of Miss Toni's Academy on stage at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival Rebirth 2021, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Members of The Bon Bons Caberet watching singers at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival Rebirth 2021, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

